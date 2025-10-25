  • home icon
  • [WATCH]: Adam Klapka trades bombs with Logan Stanley in heavyweight scrap

[WATCH]: Adam Klapka trades bombs with Logan Stanley in heavyweight scrap

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 25, 2025 01:26 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
[WATCH]: Adam Klapka trades bombs with Logan Stanley in heavyweight scrap - Source: Imagn

A heavyweight bout broke out featuring Logan Stanley and Adam Klapka during the Winnipeg Jets-Calgary Flames matchup on Friday night.

The tilt featured two of the tallest NHL players. Adam Klapka, standing 6’8”, squared off against Logan Stanley, measuring 6’7”.

The tilt did not disappoint with both pugilist trading bombs, much to the delight of the fans in attendance, those watching at home.

Here’s a look at the scrap:

After sizing each other up for a few moments, the action ensued. Both combatants got their fair share of hits, with Logan Stanley getting a decided edge over Adam Klapka.

As the officials separated the fighters, Stanley flexed his muscles in a sign of victory. Meanwhile, Klapka got off the ice in an agonizing defeat.

Fans will be looking forward to the rematch at a later date. A potential second bout this season promises to set off as many fireworks as the first one did.

