WATCH: Adin Hill shows incredible reflexes, makes triple-consecutive save to deny Stars a goal

Adin Hill's incredible reflexes left spectators in awe following the series of saves he pulled off during Game 6 against the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

In the second period, he shut down the Stars not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Adin Hill first stopped the breakaway, then the rebound, and to top it off, he lunged across with his blocker for a third save.

It must have served as a great way to show HC Bruce Cassidy that he's worthy of the trust placed in him so far. This is Hill's second straight start for the Golden Knights between the pipes.

How Adin Hill and Golden Knights downed Stars in Game 6

The Vegas Golden Knights managed to stay in the game by defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6.

The victory kept the defending champions' hopes alive in the series and set the stage for a thrilling Game 7 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Noah Hanifin gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at 9:54 of the first period after collecting the puck at the point to beat Jake Oettinger for a wrist shot goal from the right-faceoff dot.

The second period went goalless, and Mark Stone scored the winner on the empty net at 19:41 to secure a 2-0 win for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill was solid between the pipes and ended the contest with 23 saves, while Oettinger made 28 saves for the Stars.

Game 7 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars takes place on Sunday, and the winner will face the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2.