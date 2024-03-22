WATCH: Alex DeBrincat shares a heartwarming moment with his 1-year-old son Archie in tunnel

A video of Alex DeBrincat, a Detroit Red Wings hockey player, sharing a sweet moment with his 1-year-old son Archie is going viral on social media.

In the video, Archie runs up to his dad in the tunnel and is totally pumped to see him. And when he finally reaches Alex DeBrincat, the joy on both their faces is just priceless.

Expand Tweet

For Alex DeBrincat, this moment is more than just a quick hug from his kid. It's like a snapshot of the amazing bond between a dad and his little one.

Alex DeBrincat and his wife, Lyndsey Bice, got hitched on July 31, 2021. Their son, Archie, was born on May 18, 2022.

Alex DeBrincat and Wings 6-3 victory over Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings triumphed 6-3 over the struggling New York Islanders, with key contributions from Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp.

Larkin, returning from an eight-game absence due to injury, scored two goals, including his team-leading 27th and 28th of the season.

Forward Christian Fischer emphasized Larkin's significance.

“He means everything to this team, The season he’s had up until that injury was just remarkable," Fischer said. "He's a true No. 1 center, which is really hard to find. He drives the play. You see every guy competing a little bit harder, just having the presence of Larks back there.”

Copp finally broke his scoring drought with two goals, which was a huge lift for the team. Fischer gave props to the squad for hanging tough, especially with Larkin out, and he's pretty sure they can handle whatever comes their way.

Patrick Kane chipped in with a goal too, and both Rasmussen and DeBrincat dished out a couple of assists each.

But over on the Islanders' side, even though coach Patrick Roy had some good things to say about their effort, they just couldn't make it happen. Their winless streak is now at six games and counting.

The Red Wings just scored a big win, and it's kind of a game-changer for them. They've been struggling lately, losing seven games in a row. But now, they've managed to snag three wins out of their last four games.