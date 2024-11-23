Watch: Alex Ovechkin and wife Nastasiya attend Celtics vs. Wizards NBA In Season Tournament game at Capital One Arena

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is spending time away from the ice after suffering a fractured left fibula during their game against Utah Hockey on Monday. The injury will see “The Great Eight” take at least 4-6 weeks to recover and return to the rink.

Meanwhile, Ovechkin and his wife, Nastasiya Ovechkina, were spotted at the NBA In Season Tournament group stage game between the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics at Capital One Arena on Friday. Alex Ovechkin enjoyed the game from the courtside, dressed in all red.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Washington Wizards welcomed the NHL great with a special post. They shared a picture of Ovechkin sitting courtside holding a decorative, red shimmery basketball and an accompanying clip, where Ovi waved to the camera and gave a thumbs up.

“Gr8-ness in the building 🏒 Welcome @ovi8 🙌”, the caption of the post read.

Nastasiya Ovechkina shared a couple of clips she filmed during the game from the stands on her Instagram story. One of the clips showed the ongoing game while another zoomed in on Ovechkin, who was sitting courtside, wearing a red hoodie, matching sweatpants and a Washington Wizards cap with gold lettering.

Boston went on to win the game 108-96, as Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown dished out 31 points on the night at the Capital One Arena.

Jack McBain reportedly felt 'mortified' after injuring Alex Ovechkin

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that Jack McBain felt ‘mortified’ after unintentionally injuring Alex Ovechkin during the Washington Capitals' 6-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club. The collision in the third period left Ovechkin with a fractured left fibula. McBain reportedly had no intent to harm Ovechkin.

“He (Jack McBain) wants to play hard hockey, but he doesn’t want to injure Ovechkin. I mean, I heard he was just, like, mortified and devastated,” Friedman said.

Following the incident, Capitals forward Tom Wilson defended his captain, chasing McBain on the ice. Earlier, coach Spencer Carbery acknowledged the impact of losing Ovechkin, calling him a critical part of the team’s success. Despite the setback, the Capitals remain determined to push forward and Carbery urged the rest of the team to step up during Ovechkin's recovery.

The injury halts a dominant season for Ovechkin, who leads the NHL with 15 goals and is just 27 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894. The Great Eight has missed only 59 games in his 20-year career.

