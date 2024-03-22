WATCH: All 3 goals from Artemi Panarin's hattrick against Boston Bruins

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin scored his seventh career hattrick in a 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.

It was Panarin's third hattrick of the season, and with that, the 32-year-old forward also reached the 40-goal milestone for the first time. Artemi Panarin scored his first goal of the night after tying the score 1-1 at 7:58 in the second period.

He grabbed the loose puck near the inner edge of the inner edge of the right circle and slotted it through Jeremy Swayaman's five-hole.

Panarin collected his second goal at 19:25 of the second period, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 lead.

The goal was followed after Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm lost possession of the puck behind the net. Panarin's pass toward the center ricocheted off Jake DeBrusk, who was sliding, and went through Swayman's leg.

At 19:08 of the third period, Panarin scored his hattrick after finding the Bruins' empty net to seal a 5-2 win. Here's the video:

Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad were the other scorers for the Rangers in the win, while Jake DeBrusk and Justin Brazeau scored for the Boston Bruins. With the win, the Rangers (96) trail the Bruins by just by a point for this year's Presidents' Trophy.

Why is Artemi Panarin known as "Breadman"?

NHL fans are well aware of Panarin's skills on the ice, but many have questions about why he's known as "Breadman."

According to Fan Arc, Artemi Panrin earned the nickname "Breadman" from his former coach, Joel Quenneville, during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The moniker was chosen to distinguish Panarin from his teammate Arty Anisimov, who was called "Arty." Quenneville linked Panarin's last name to the popular Panera Bread chain, creating a funny and memorable nickname.

Artemi Panarin embraced the nickname, and it became popular with fans and the NHL world. The 32-year-old forward's fans and the teams he has been a part of throughout his career have adopted the nickname "Breadman" during games, showcasing their admiration for his impact on the team.