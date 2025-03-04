Watch: All hell breaks loose as Canadiens and Sabres get in 5 vs 5 brawl sparked by Rasmus Dahlin's shove 

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres matchup on Monday quickly turned into a scrum as players from both ends tried to get at each other.

During the first period, all hell broke loose as the Canadiens and Sabres got into a 5-on-5 brawl. This was sparked after Rasmus Dahlin shoved Brendan Gallagher into goaltender Sam Montembeault.

Soon after, Habs players jumped in defense of their teammate, followed by Sabres players joining in, resulting in a wild scrum on the ice between the two teams.

Christian Dvorak, Alexandre Carrier and Rasmus Dahlin were hit with a two-minute minor penalty for roughing. Meanwhile, the Canadiens lead the Sabres 3-1 with the third period in play.

