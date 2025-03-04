  • home icon
  Watch: All hell breaks loose as Canadiens and Sabres get in 5 vs 5 brawl sparked by Rasmus Dahlin's shove 

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:18 GMT
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
All hell breaks loose as Canadiens and Sabres get in 5 vs 5 brawl sparked by Rasmus Dahlin's shove - Source: Imagn

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres matchup on Monday quickly turned into a scrum as players from both ends tried to get at each other.

During the first period, all hell broke loose as the Canadiens and Sabres got into a 5-on-5 brawl. This was sparked after Rasmus Dahlin shoved Brendan Gallagher into goaltender Sam Montembeault.

Soon after, Habs players jumped in defense of their teammate, followed by Sabres players joining in, resulting in a wild scrum on the ice between the two teams.

Watch the video here:

Christian Dvorak, Alexandre Carrier and Rasmus Dahlin were hit with a two-minute minor penalty for roughing. Meanwhile, the Canadiens lead the Sabres 3-1 with the third period in play.

Edited by Veer Badani
हिन्दी