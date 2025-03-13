  • home icon
WATCH: Arber Xhekaj attacks Adam Larsson for colliding with Habs goalie, Juraj Slafkovsky roughs up Eeli Tolvanen in ensuing chaos

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 13, 2025 05:34 GMT
NHL: MAR 03 Sabres at Canadiens - Source: Getty
Arber Xhekaj attacks Adam Larsson for colliding with Habs goalie, Juraj Slafkovsky roughs up Eeli Tolvanen in ensuing chaos - Source: Getty

Montreal Canadiens Arber Xhekaj was at the center of a scrum during Wednesday's game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The situation escalated in the second period when Adam Larsson collided with Jakub Dobes, prompting Xhekaj to attack Larsson and his teammates to rush to defend their goaltender.

Tensions exacerbated between Eeli Tolvanen and Juraj Slafkovksky, who engaged in shoving and roughing during the heated exchange.

Watch the video here:

Xhekaj was hit with a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against Adam Larsson, while the Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen was also assessed a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against Slafkovsky.

The Seattle Kraken came out on top 5-4, with Brandon Montour scoring the game-winner four seconds into overtime.

Edited by Bhargav
