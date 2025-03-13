WATCH: Arber Xhekaj attacks Adam Larsson for colliding with Habs goalie, Juraj Slafkovsky roughs up Eeli Tolvanen in ensuing chaos

Montreal Canadiens Arber Xhekaj was at the center of a scrum during Wednesday's game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The situation escalated in the second period when Adam Larsson collided with Jakub Dobes, prompting Xhekaj to attack Larsson and his teammates to rush to defend their goaltender.

Tensions exacerbated between Eeli Tolvanen and Juraj Slafkovksky, who engaged in shoving and roughing during the heated exchange.

Xhekaj was hit with a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against Adam Larsson, while the Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen was also assessed a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against Slafkovsky.

The Seattle Kraken came out on top 5-4, with Brandon Montour scoring the game-winner four seconds into overtime.

