Watch: Arber Xhekaj and Mathieu Olivier trade hard-hitting punches in heavyweight tilt

Montreal Canadiens blue liner Arber Xhekaj followed up Mike Tyson’s bout with a tilt of his own on Saturday night. During the Montreal Canadiens' matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Arber Xhekaj squared off against Mathieu Olivier, setting off fireworks during the second period.

Both combatants traded blows, igniting the crowd in attendance. Here’s a look at the outrageous action:

The bout went the distance, with both pugilists heading off to the penalty box. Overall, the fight could be scored a draw as neither combatant had a clear advantage.

Beyond the final decision, the fisticuffs gave fans plenty to cheer about. Indeed, this fight will go down as one of the best this season, and one of the best fans have seen in a long while.

