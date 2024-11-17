  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Watch: Arber Xhekaj and Mathieu Olivier trade hard-hitting punches in heavyweight tilt

Watch: Arber Xhekaj and Mathieu Olivier trade hard-hitting punches in heavyweight tilt

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Nov 17, 2024 02:23 GMT
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Watch: Arber Xhekaj and Mathieu Olivier trade hard-hitting punches in heavyweight tilt - Source: Imagn

Montreal Canadiens blue liner Arber Xhekaj followed up Mike Tyson’s bout with a tilt of his own on Saturday night. During the Montreal Canadiens' matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Arber Xhekaj squared off against Mathieu Olivier, setting off fireworks during the second period.

Both combatants traded blows, igniting the crowd in attendance. Here’s a look at the outrageous action:

also-read-trending Trending

The bout went the distance, with both pugilists heading off to the penalty box. Overall, the fight could be scored a draw as neither combatant had a clear advantage.

Beyond the final decision, the fisticuffs gave fans plenty to cheer about. Indeed, this fight will go down as one of the best this season, and one of the best fans have seen in a long while.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी