WATCH: Auston Matthews joins Leafs for morning skate amid illness speculation

Amid a high-stakes Game 7 showdown between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, the focus shifted to the absence of Leafs center Auston Matthews. With the series hanging in the balance, Matthews' presence during the team's morning skate stirred speculation and intrigue.

"Auston Matthews arrives with the Leafs for their team’s morning skate," declared a post shared by Sportsnet.

The 26-year-old star, sidelined due to a mystery illness, was crucial to the Maple Leafs' lineup throughout the season. However, his sudden departure from Game 4 and subsequent absence in Games 5 and 6 have left fans and analysts questioning his ailment.

The uncertainty surrounding Matthews' health has only heightened the tension surrounding this pivotal Game 7 clash. Despite his absence in the previous matchups, the Maple Leafs secured victories.

The Game 7 clash winner will advance to face the Florida Panthers.

Auston Matthews, Pettersson and Slavin were nominated for Lady Byng

The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy finalists for the 2023-24 NHL season have been announced. They are Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks and Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes. This award, presented to players who display exemplary sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and excellent playing skills, is the highest accolade in the league.

Matthews established a new franchise record with his incredible 69 goals and 107 points to take his place on top among the NHL's most outstanding players. Apart from exceptional offense, Matthews showed great defensive play by having only 20 penalty minutes during the entire season. This was his third nomination for the Lady Byng Trophy.

Pettersson's 34 goals and 55 assists helped the Canucks win and earn him his first Lady Byng Trophy nomination. Pettersson made impactful plays with very few penalties.

Slavin contributed on offense with 37 points. His valued contribution and low penalties earned him his third Frank J. Selke Trophy nomination. However, he had already won the Lady Byng Trophy before, in the 2020-21 season.

The winner of the Lady Byng Trophy among these players will be announced at the NHL Awards ceremony in June.