WATCH: Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog scores first goal after nearly three years

Gabriel Landeskog scored his first goal in almost three years on Saturday night at Ball Arena, Denver against the Stars. He found the net in the second period of Game 4. Brock Nelson and Josh Manson assisted on the goal.
Nelson skated from the Avalanche’s side and entered the Stars’ blue line. He then passed the puck to Landeskog, who shot it past Jake Oettinger.
Landeskog’s goal gave Colorado a 3-0 lead at 13:10 of the second period. After scoring, he skated past the Avalanche bench. His teammates cheered and patted him on the back as Nathan MacKinnon hugged him and smiled.
The Avs won the game 4-0, and Landeskog finished the game with two points. He scored one goal and assisted on Samuel Girard’s third-period goal. It was a strong night for the 32-year-old forward.
Landeskog returned after missing three full regular seasons. He filled a third-line role in Game 3 and was shifted to the second line in Game 4. Landeskog talked about his feelings speaking to the NHL on TNT team before Game 4.
"I was trying to tiptoe the line of really soaking it all in and enjoying it all. And at the same time, making sure I was dialed in mentally and in a good place to play a really important playoff game." Landeskog said.
"...The support means a lot, no doubt. It was a lot of fun. Now we're ready to, another big test here tonight. A big game at home."
Currently, Landeskog is getting limited minutes to stay healthy.
Gabriel Landeskog talked about facing Mikko Rantanen
Gabriel Landeskog also spoke about facing Mikko Rantanen after being asked by NHL on TNT host Anson Carter. Rantanen had been his linemate the last time he played, so he was asked if it felt strange seeing Rantanen with the Dallas Stars.
"Yeah, it's a little bit different for sure," Gabriel Landeskog said. "Considering it was a few months ago, obviously, but at the same time, he was my linemate last time we played. Like I said, it's a business. We all know that. We know how it goes....
"Mikko's a good friend of ours. Now he's on the other side. It doesn't really matter who they got. We're trying to win a hockey game."
The Colorado Avalanche traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on January 24. Within two months, the Hurricanes traded him to the Dallas Stars before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.
