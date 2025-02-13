Watch: Bell Centre erupts in chants for Sidney Crosby after being named Player of the Game 

Sidney Crosby was named the Player of the Game in Canada’s 4-3 win over Sweden. He had three assists, including on Mitch Marner’s overtime goal. He played left wing with Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone. Crosby assisted on MacKinnon’s power-play goal and set up Stone’s goal.

Fans cheered for the 10-time All-Star all night, chanting his name in overtime and after the game. But the excitement in the arena went to a whole other level when Sidney Crosby was named Player of the Game and called on center ice.

B/R Open Ice shared a clip of the moment on X/Twitter and wrote:

"CROSBY" chants at Bell Centre as Sid is named Player of the Game."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Crosby shared the experience of witnessing the standing ovation at Bell Centre in Montreal, saying the game was "special" and thanking the crowd for their support.

"Just grateful to be in this position, to play in these big games with this group, in front of this crowd," Crosby said via NHL.com. "It's a special place and to get an ovation like that, you dream of playing in games like this. So, it was really special. I appreciate it."

Crosby also spoke about the atmosphere of the arena in the game against Sweden.

"Tonight was special," Crosby added. "The atmosphere, played in this building many times in the playoffs, but tonight was pretty cool. Just an unbelievable game and unbelievable skill and talent out there. It was some great hockey."

So far, Canada has won 26 straight games with Crosby in the lineup, with their last loss coming back in 2010.

Sidney Crosby felt "Butterflies" prior to the game against Sweden

Crosby admitted he felt nervous before Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener against Sweden on Wednesday night. He talked to the media during the optional morning skate and shared his excitement.

“That’s part of the game, and these are the games you want to be part of as a hockey player,” Crosby said via NHL.com. “And that’s a big part of it and why you put so much into it. You love it, and that’s why you put so much into these big games...I mean, I think there’s going to be anticipation, butterflies, all those things. That’s what makes these moments great.”

Prior to Monday's practice with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and others, Crosby was unsure if he could play due to his hand injury. He had missed the Pittsburgh Penguins' last two games before the break.

Sidney Crosby has helped Canada win Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014 and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. His golden goal in overtime against the United States in 2010 remains one of his biggest and best moments on the ice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles