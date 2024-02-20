WATCH: Blackhawks' Louis Crevier heads to locker room after taking puck to mouth at the start of practice

During a routine practice session with the Chicago Blackhawks, defenseman Louis Crevier found himself at the center of a frightening moment when he took a puck to the mouth, leading to his immediate departure from the ice.

Crevier was doing drills with his teammates when he was struck squarely in the face by a speeding puck, resulting in him heading straight to the locker room in agony, holding his injured mouth.

Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis captured the moment in a tweeted video, noting Crevier's straight exit from the ice.

"Louis Crevier just took a puck to the mouth at the start of practice and he’s heading to the locker room. #Blackhawks."

Another insider, Jay Zawaski, confirmed the severity of the situation, stating,

"Louis Crevier left the practice ice after taking a puck to the face. He left some blood behind."

While the extent of Crevier's injuries remains uncertain, the presence of blood on the ice underscores the seriousness of the incident. With Crevier's health and well-being at the forefront of concern, the Blackhawks and their fans anxiously await further updates regarding his condition.

Louis Crevier has three assists in 20 games this season, with an average ice time of 15 minutes and 46 seconds per game. His absence from practice is not very concerning, but if he misses a few games, it is bad news for the Hawks.

Louis Crevier contribute two shots in a loss to Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes clinched a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, with Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho leading the charge with a goal and an assist each.

Despite a resilient push from the Blackhawks, including a standout performance from rookie Connor Bedard, the Hurricanes maintained control throughout the game.

Spencer Martin's outstanding goaltending, paired with goals from Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brent Burns, and Jordan Martinook, pushed the Hurricanes to a third straight victory.

Bedard's impressive performance, with two goals and four assists since returning from injury, earned praise from both teammates and opponents.

“The second half, I liked our push. Connor’s line did really well, got us some. It was some momentum and that guys some power plays and the power play did well in the third period for us,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said.

Martinook's late empty-net goal sealed the win for the Hurricanes, extending their impressive streak to three consecutive victories and eight wins in their last ten games.