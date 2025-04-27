WATCH: Blues fans chant "We Want Connor" to bring back Jets' Hellebuyck after allowing 5 goals in Game 4

The Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues faced each other in Game 4 of the first round on Sunday. During the game, St. Louis fans were seen chanting the name of Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
With nearly four minutes remaining on the clock in the third period and the Blues leading 5-1, their fan began chanting:
"We want Connor." to get him back into the net.
This chant came after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was taken out of the game. Eric Comrie replaced him after allowing five goals on 18 shots. He had a save percentage of just .722 in 42.01 minutes on ice. Comrie came into the net two minutes into the third period and stopped all six shots he faced.
Hellebuyck was also seen struggling in Game 3. On that night, he allowed six goals on 25 shots. Fans were in the hope that he would bounce back in Game 4, but things didn’t go as planned. And this was a clear indication that Hellebuyck might need sufficient rest to reset his game.
Connor Hellebuyck had a strong regular season with a 47-12-3 record and a .925 save percentage. However, his struggles were evident since the start of the playoffs. In Game 1, he stopped 14 of 17 shots, and in Game 2, he made 21 saves. The Blues hoped that his performance would improve, but it's far from it.
This is unexpected from a goalie who is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner and is also expected to win the trophy again this season.
Blues made a strong comeback after allowing an early goal
Winnipeg Jets took a 1-0 lead in the first period with Kyle Connor's backhand goal past St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington. But things got worse for the Jets after this goal. St. Louis tied the game at 1-1 at 19:37. Jake Neighbours redirected Colton Parayko’s shot-pass into the net.
In the second period, Tyler Tucker gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 10:46. His one-timer went past Hellebuyck. Brayden Schenn made it 3-1 at 17:23, scoring after St. Louis' power play. Justin Faulk added another goal at 18:54. His shot from the point deflected off Neal Pionk to make it 4-1.
In the third period, Robert Thomas scored at 2:01 to extend the Blues' lead to 5-1.
