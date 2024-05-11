WATCH: Boston Bruins fans irate over referee’s call on Jakub Lauko for goalie interference

In the third period of the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Game 3 at TD Garden, Bruins’ Jakub Lauko was penalized for interference on Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. The home fans believed the call was unfair and were quick to let their frustration show.

The Bruins fans were unhappy with the referee’s call, given that Lauko had been thrown off balance by Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Ekblad, meanwhile, went unpunished.

Fans expressed their frustration by chanting "Ref, you suck," and some took it further by throwing objects onto the ice. These objects included full beer cans, bottles, and water bottles.

The game had to be delayed while the cleanup crew removed the litter, but some fans persisted in throwing objects.

Despite the chaos, the Panthers capitalized on the power play opportunity and scored. However, the Bruins managed to score shortly after gaining a man advantage themselves, with Lauko, just out of the penalty box, recording his first Stanley Cup Playoffs goal.

Boston Bruins fall to the Florida Panthers at home

The Bruins had a tough night against the Panthers in Game 3, ending with a 6-2 loss. Despite a late surge with two goals in the third period, it wasn't enough to turn the tide.

Florida got off to a strong start, with Evan Rodrigues scoring the opening goal. The Bruins struggled to generate offense, managing only one shot halfway through the first period. In fact, they now have a shot differential of -67 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The second period didn't fare much better for Boston. They continued to struggle offensively and fell further behind when the Panthers scored twice on a power play opportunity.

In the third period, the Bruins were without Brad Marchand due to injury and faced more setbacks when Jakub Lauko was called for a penalty, leading to another Panthers goal. While Lauko and Jake DeBrusk managed to score two goals for the Bruins, it wasn't enough to stage a comeback.

For the Panthers, Evan Rodrigues netted twice, while Carter Verhaeghe, Vladimir Tarasenko, Sam Reinhart, and Brandon Montour scored one goal each.

The Florida Panthers have secured a 2-1 lead in the series and will be looking to carry the momentum into the next game. Meanwhile, the Bruins will have to up their game on Sunday when they host the Panthers again at TD Garden for Game 4.