By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jun 05, 2025 02:11 GMT
Watch: Brad Marchand and Darnell Nurse trade several body shots behind the net

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and Edmonton Oilers blue liner Darnell Nurse engaged in some extracurricular activity during the second period of Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

The two veterans went at it behind the Oilers’ net following a big save from Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner on a shot from Gustav Forsling.

Here’s a look at the wild action:

The tussle took place with a little under four minutes to go in the middle frame with the Panthers up 3-2 on the Oilers. The exchange did not turn into a full-blown altercation though it could have. So, no penalties were issued during the incident.

Brad Marchand has lived up to his reputation as a pest during the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final, playing up to his usual antics as he looks to get under the Oilers’ skin.

Plus, Marchand’s first-period power play goal was just another way the former Boston Bruins captain can find ways of making other team’s lives miserable.

With 20 more minutes to play in Game 1, Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers will be looking to seal the victory and the crucial early lead in this spring’s Stanley Cup Final series.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

