Watch: Brad Marchand and Darnell Nurse trade several body shots behind the net

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and Edmonton Oilers blue liner Darnell Nurse engaged in some extracurricular activity during the second period of Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.
The two veterans went at it behind the Oilers’ net following a big save from Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner on a shot from Gustav Forsling.
Here’s a look at the wild action:
The tussle took place with a little under four minutes to go in the middle frame with the Panthers up 3-2 on the Oilers. The exchange did not turn into a full-blown altercation though it could have. So, no penalties were issued during the incident.
Brad Marchand has lived up to his reputation as a pest during the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final, playing up to his usual antics as he looks to get under the Oilers’ skin.
Plus, Marchand’s first-period power play goal was just another way the former Boston Bruins captain can find ways of making other team’s lives miserable.
With 20 more minutes to play in Game 1, Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers will be looking to seal the victory and the crucial early lead in this spring’s Stanley Cup Final series.
