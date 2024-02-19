WATCH: Brad Marchand drops the gloves against Joel Hanley on occasion of his 1,000th NHL game celebration 

The Boston Bruins commemorated Brad Marchand's 1,000th NHL game today with a special pre-game celebration before their matchup against the Dallas Stars. Marchand, accompanied by his wife Katrina and their children Sawyer, Rue and stepson Sloane, basked in the joyous occasion surrounded by loved ones.

Little did anyone anticipate that this milestone day would become even more memorable for an unexpected reason. As the game unfolded, Marchand found himself in an unexpected altercation with the Stars' Joel Hanley, adding an unexpected twist to his celebratory milestone.

The scuffle occurred during the first period, with 39 seconds remaining on the clock. Marchand and Hanley engaged in a tussle, grappling and jostling as tensions flared on the ice.

Spittin' Chiclets, a popular hockey podcast, shared a clip of the exchange, highlighting Marchand's willingness to engage in physicality even on such a momentous day. Their caption reads:

"Only Marchy would celebrate 1,000 games dropping the gloves."

In the heat of the moment, Marchand emerged as the clear victor. With a swift spin and a calculated twist, Marchand lifted Hanley's legs off the ice before forcefully bringing him down on the ice.

While Marchand's decision to engage in fisticuffs on such a special day may have raised eyebrows, one can't complain as that's what he is known for.

Brad Marchand's 1,000th NHL game celebration

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand marked his 1,000th NHL game in a memorable fashion as the team organized a special tribute at TD Garden. Marchand made a grand entrance, unveiling a stunning custom jacket celebrating his remarkable achievement.

The jacket, a striking white and gold design, prominently features the iconic Bruins logo on the front, incorporating the number "1,000" within the spoked B to symbolize Marchand's career milestone.

The back of the jacket showcased a vintage Bruins logo, highlighting the "1,000" alongside Marchand's name. The acknowledgment of Marchand's role as the team's captain is noteworthy, with the letter "C" in his name emphasized, underscoring his position as Boston's first-year captain.

The unveiling of this special jacket added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities surrounding Brad Marchand's 1,000th game.