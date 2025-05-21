WATCH: Brad Marchand ejected for short scrap with Shayne Gostibehere after latter fired puck at Panthers veteran

Tempers flared in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night as Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere engaged in a brief but heated scrap.

The incident occurred 8:15 into the third period after Gostisbehere had fired a puck at Marchand's direction. Marchand immediately dropped his gloves and went after Gostisbehere.

The two exchanged punches while moving before Marchand wrestled Gostisbehere to the ice. Marchand refused to let up even as referees moved in to break up the tussle.

Gostisbehere received a two-minute roughing penalty, while Marchand received four minutes for roughing and a game misconduct penalty. Marchand was seen frustrated after the penalty call and exchanged words with the referee while leaving the ice.

The ejection left the Panthers shorthanded but killed the penalty.

The Panthers went on to win 5-2. Aaron Ekblad, A.J. Greer, Sam Bennett, Eetu Luostarine, and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida, while Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake did so for Carolina.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves in the win, while Frederik Andersen allowed five goals on 20 shots.

