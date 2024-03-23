WATCH: Brad Marchand loses his cool at refs after controversial no call 

Emotions ran high in a tense matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday when Brad Marchand got upset with the referees for a disputed no-call.

The incident occurred early in the first period when Marchand got tangled up with Flyers defenseman Erik Johnson in the corner. Replays showed Johnson extending his left knee to shove Marchand down to the ice, a seemingly blatant penalty that went uncalled.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Marchand immediately popped up and began yelling angrily at the referee, gesturing aggressively and pointing to his knee. But no penalty was assessed on Johnson. He remained visually agitated and could be seen shouting down the bench.

It was an emotional response from Marchand, known for walking the line with his agitating style of play. Video replays circulating online show the contentious moment, with fans and analysts alike debating the call.

Brad Marchand gets emotional in his 1000th NHL game

Brad Marchand became emotional before playing in his 1000th NHL game last month against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As the Bruins honored Marchand's longevity and accomplishments with a pregame ceremony, the usually fiery winger fought back tears on the ice.

"I really kind of tried to block a lot out of my mind before the game and just tried to stay focused in the moment," Marchand said of his emotional response. "But it’s something that I’ve gone through with a lot of these moments with [Patrice Bergeron] and [David Krejci] and [Zdeno Chara]."

Marchand cherished the opportunity to soak in the achievement, following the example of past teammates who savored special moments.

The passionate Bruins fanbase also moved Marchand:

"I know how fortunate I am to be part of this organization. ... I just can’t believe how fast it’s already gone."

Playing 1000 games with one franchise is rare, and Marchand didn't take his connection to Boston for granted.

"That's part of what I love so much about being here is how much the fans care, how much they embrace the team," he said.

Reaching the 1000-game milestone was a poignant reminder for Brad Marchand to cherish his time left playing in front of the Bruins' devoted fans.