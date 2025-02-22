Watch: Brad Marchand reunites with Patrice Bergeron at TD Garden after 4 Nations win

Brad Marchand met Patrice Bergeron at TD Garden after Team Canada won the 4 Nations tournament. B/R Open Ice shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Marchand, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid meeting Bergeron and his sons. Bergeron’s sons wore Marchand’s Team Canada jerseys while the former teammates talked.

Bergeron, who played 19 NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins and was captain from 2021 to 2023, congratulated them on their win. In the video, Bergeron told Crosby:

“Good job, buddy. That’s awesome huh? Well done. You guys keep winning, huh?”

He then introduced his sons, Zach and Noah. Pointing at Noah, he said:

“This is Noah representing Marshy (Brad Marchand).”

Crosby reacted:

“That’s incredible. Are you kidding me? That’s the same size he wears actually.”

Everyone laughed at the moment. Here's the video:

NHL insider Chris Johnston also shared the post, mentioning Bergeron’s conversation with Crosby and McDavid.

Brad Marchand and Bergeron played together on the Bruins from 2009 to 2023. After Bergeron retired, Marchand became the Bruins’ captain. Following Canada’s win, Marchand celebrated with Bergeron. Connor McDavid scored the overtime-winning goal against the United States on Thursday.

Brad Marchand praised Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington for the win

After the 4 Nations Face-Off win, Brad Marchand praised goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Binnington plays for the St. Louis Blues and he was the main goalie for Canada in the 4 Nations. He started all four games, and, in the finals, he made 31 saves on 33 shots with a save percentage of .939.

"For him to come up that many times in overtime, it speaks a tremendous amount to his characater, and how prepared he was for this moment. And he took advantage of it," Marchand said to the media, postgame. "He is the sole reason we won this game tonight.

"And then obviously, you know, you leave the best player in the world open in the slot, he's gonna make you pay. But that doesn't happen without Binner (Binnington)."

At 36, Marchand was one of the oldest players on the team but still played an important role in Canada’s win. After the victory, captain Sidney Crosby handed the trophy to Marchand first. Marchand then passed it to Drew Doughty. Crosby later explained,

“We were in Boston, he was an older guy... Him being in his home building here, and being right next to me worked out well.”

Marchand's connection with Crosby goes back to their time playing together for Team Canada. Marchand, in his second year as Bruins captain, needs three points to secure a playoff spot.

