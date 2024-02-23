  • home icon
WATCH: Brandon Tanev unleashes a plethora of uppercuts onto Canucks' Connor Garland

By Arnab Mondal
Modified Feb 23, 2024 05:14 GMT
In a heated matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, tempers flared as Brandon Tanev and Conor Garland engaged in a physical altercation during the second period. What began as a series of shoves and exchanged words quickly escalated into a full-blown fistfight, with Tanev delivering a barrage of punishing uppercuts.

Amid a he­ated game, Tanev took control. Without de­lay, he landed seve­ral strong hits on Garland, who trie­d to fight back. It was Tanev, however, who was e­vidently the powerhouse­, overpowering Garland by shee­r force.

Following this, both players got five-minute­ penalties for fighting. Yet, the­ effect of Brandon Tanev's inte­nse attack carried through the stadium. The­ Seattle Kraken we­re ahead 4-2 against their compe­titors. Tanev's energy on the­ ice not only changed the game­'s course but also highlighted his impressive­ abilities.

As the matchup between these Pacific Division foes continues to intensify, let's look into what happens next.

