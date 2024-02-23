WATCH: Brandon Tanev unleashes a plethora of uppercuts onto Canucks' Connor Garland

In a heated matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, tempers flared as Brandon Tanev and Conor Garland engaged in a physical altercation during the second period. What began as a series of shoves and exchanged words quickly escalated into a full-blown fistfight, with Tanev delivering a barrage of punishing uppercuts.
Amid a heated game, Tanev took control. Without delay, he landed several strong hits on Garland, who tried to fight back. It was Tanev, however, who was evidently the powerhouse, overpowering Garland by sheer force.
Following this, both players got five-minute penalties for fighting. Yet, the effect of Brandon Tanev's intense attack carried through the stadium. The Seattle Kraken were ahead 4-2 against their competitors. Tanev's energy on the ice not only changed the game's course but also highlighted his impressive abilities.
As the matchup between these Pacific Division foes continues to intensify, let's look into what happens next.