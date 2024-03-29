WATCH: Brandon Tanev and William Lagesson engage in a fiery bout

In a heated matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks, tensions reached a boiling point as Brandon Tanev and William Lagesson engaged in a fiery bout on the ice. Both players dropped their gloves, ready to settle their differences in a physical confrontation.

The clash escalated quickly as Lagesson delivered a powerful blow, causing Tanev to hit the ice. Things got pretty intense there, with both players trying to show their dominance.

Even though things got heated, the refs quickly jumped in to break the fight up and get things back under control. The sight of the officials on the ice signaled the end of the confrontation between Brandon Tanev and Lagesson.

Brandon Tanev, known for his tenacity and physical style of play, is a Canadian professional ice hockey left winger for the Seattle Kraken. On the other side, William Lagesson, a Swedish professional ice hockey defenseman for the Anaheim Ducks, showcased his own brand of toughness in the altercation.

Brandon Tanev and team secured 4-2 victory over Ducks

The Seattle Kraken staged a remarkable comeback against the Anaheim Ducks, securing a 4-2 victory with Tye Kartye's go-ahead goal late in the third period.

Coach Dave Hakstol emphasized the importance of resilience:

"It’s how you answer. And our power play answered."

Despite conceding two short-handed goals early in the third period, the Kraken capitalized on their opportunities, with power-play goals from Jaden Schwartz, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers.

Hakstol praised Kartye for breaking his goal drought:

"He’s had some good opportunities. ... Tonight he got it, shot it and put it on net. And good things happen when you do that."

Anaheim, on the other hand, struggled to maintain momentum, committing 12 penalties, eight of which came in the final period.

Anaheim captain Jakob Silfverberg lamented the team's penalty trouble:

"We kind of take ourselves out of the game by taking way too many penalties."

Despite Silfverberg's efforts, including a goal and an assist, and Isac Lundestrom's short-handed goal, the Ducks couldn't hold off Seattle's relentless power-play assault. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves but couldn't thwart the Kraken's late surge.

The game saw milestones, including Jordan Eberle's 400th career assist and Schwartz's 13th goal of the season. Seattle's victory marked its sixth consecutive win against Anaheim, further extending the Ducks' slump, as they now stand at 1-9-1 in their last 11 games.