Watch: Brendan Peters aka "Mini Kipper" presents Miikka Kiprusoff with a customized mask ahead of his jersey retirement

Calgary Flames fans still hold vivid memories of "Mini Kipper," Brendan Peters, who idolized former Flames goaltender Miikka Kiprusoff. Peters, known for emulating Kiprusoff's on-ice routines, donned full goalie gear and even sported a fake beard resembling Kiprusoff's iconic look.

Transitioning into a career in painting goalie masks, Peters seized the opportunity to reconnect with his idol as Kiprusoff returned to the Saddledome for his jersey retirement ceremony. Presenting the 47-year-old with a custom-designed goalie mask, Peters expressed his honor at the occasion.

"It was an honor and a privilege to grow up watching you," Peters said.

Kiprusoff, who retired at the end of the 2012-13 season, spoke to Flames media and reflected on his nine seasons with the organization.

“It’s great to be back here, seeing the same people still working in the building and see the players,” Kiprusoff said. “It brings back the memories. It’s fun to be back here.”

Kiprusoff joined the­ Flames in 2003-04 from the­ San Jose Sharks. Not known at first, he soon showed his goalte­nding skills and led the Flames to the Stanley Cup Final unexpecte­dly.

He won the Vezina Trophy in 2005-06. Kiprusoff played 576 game­s, taking 305 victories and making 41 shutouts.

Calgary Flames to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's No. 34 jersey

The Calgary Flames will retire Miikka Kiprusoff's No. 34 jersey before facing the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Reflecting on the event, Kiprusoff expressed mixed emotions, stating,

"It's going to be tough. It's a great honor...I'll try not to cry, but we'll see."

Retiring as the Flames' leader in various goaltending categories, including wins, shutouts and games played, Kiprusoff left an indelible mark on the franchise. His accolades include the Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy. Teammates, like Mikael Backlund, recalled Kiprusoff's quiet demeanor but emphasized his impact on and off the ice.

As Miikka Kiprusoff joins the elite company with his jersey retirement, Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom lauded his contributions, remarking,

"He for sure left a mark...fantastic goalie."