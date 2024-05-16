WATCH: Bruins' Brad Marchand edges closer to return post injury, practices in full gear ahead of Game 6

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is progressing toward a comeback on the ice after sitting out the team's last two playoff games. He was ruled out because of an injury he suffered from a hit by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett in Game 3 of the series.

During Thursday's practice, Marchand fully participated, wearing his complete gear as the team prepared for their pivotal Game 6 showdown against the Panthers on Friday.

NHL insider Dan Roche shared a video post on X (formerly Twitter), capturing Marchand's presence on the ice and signaling a positive development for the Bruins.

Expand Tweet

The team itself also took to X to express its excitement.

"Good to see ya, Cap," indicating Marchand's importance to the team.

Expand Tweet

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery didn't hold back his displeasure over the hit that sidelined Marchand, expressing his frustration to reporters and suggesting that Bennett's actions were beyond the bounds of fair play. Montgomery hinted that there might be a history between Marchand and Bennett, suggesting that the hit wasn't accidental.

"Having seen it, there's a history there with Bennett. There's clearly evidence of what went on," Montgomery said (via TSN).

Despite the setback, Brad Marchand's determination to return to action is evident, as he took to the ice alongside his teammates during practice. Marchand showcased his commitment as he skated with the second line, joining forces with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Throughout the regular season, Marchand played in all 82 games and notched an impressive 29 goals and 67 points.

The Bruins are prepared to tackle their biggest fear in Game 6, and the return of their captain, Brad Marchand, will surely add some vigor to their game.

Bruins secure a 2-1 victory despite Brad Marchand's absence

In Game 5 of the NHL playoff series between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, Jeremy Swayman's confident goaltending led the Bruins to a 2-1 victory, staving off elimination. Swayman's 28 saves, including a crucial stop in the final seconds, sealed the win as promised.

Charlie McAvoy's disputed goal added to the drama, while Morgan Geekie also scored for the Bruins. Despite Sam Reinhart's goal for Florida, Sergei Bobrovsky's 26 saves weren't enough to hold off the Bruins. With the series now 3-2 in favor of Florida, Game 6 heads back to Boston.

Coach Jim Montgomery praised the team's performance, citing it as their best yet.

“Tonight was our best game in the series,” Montgomery said.

Despite missing Brad Marchand, the Bruins rallied, determined to extend the series.