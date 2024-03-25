The Boston Bruins recently faced the fiery wrath of their coach, Jim Montgomery. The aftermath of defeats against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers left Montgomery visibly frustrated during a rigorous practice session.

Reports from the training rink painted a vivid picture of Montgomery's discontent.

Conor Ryan, a Bruins reporter, highlighted Montgomery's frustration in a post on X, quoting the coach's blunt appeal to his team:

"Wake the f*** up!”

Expand Tweet

Ryan shared a video where Montgomery is heard yelling at his players during sprint drills.

Montgomery has openly expressed his disappointment with the team's recent performances while interacting with the media.

Dan Roche, another observer of the Bruins, quoted Montgomery's candid assessment :

"I hated the way we finished the game in Philly. … We weren’t prepared to start practice today. I don’t think our team is ready for the playoffs."

Expand Tweet

Montgomery's frustration was palpable, as described by Steve Conroy, another Bruins reporter. He shared Montgomery's emphatic directive during practice on X:

"Get the puck in! How (bleeping’) hard is that?!?”

Expand Tweet

Now that Montgomery has gone off like that, it's all on the Bruins players to step up. Playoffs are right around the corner, and this is crunch time.

Jim Montgomery and Boston Bruins face second loss

The Philadelphia Flyers ended their seven-game losing streak against the Boston Bruins with a thrilling 3-2 victory. Tyson Foerster sealed the win for the Flyers with a late goal at 1:29 remaining.

Travis Konecny played a crucial role, scoring two goals, while Foerster also chipped in with an assist. Samuel Ersson's 18 saves were pivotal in securing Philadelphia's first win over Boston since October 2021.

“That’s two games in a row that our third periods have been our strongest periods,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said.

Despite the Bruins' strong performance, with an NHL-leading 97 points, goals from Justin Brazeau and Danton Heinen fell short against the Flyers.

Konecny's 30th goal of the season gave Philadelphia the lead, briefly equalized by Heinen for the Bruins. However, Foerster's decisive goal ultimately clinched the victory, boosting the Flyers' playoff chances.