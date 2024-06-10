Watch: Bruins' David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman and girlfriend Tori Hickel, Charlie McAvoy and wife Kiley attend Celtics game

A mix of celebrities were in attendance at TD Garden for Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. Among the notable attendees were Boston Bruins stars David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy and his wife, Kiley.

The trio were shown on the large LED screen during the second period of play. Pastrnak and McAvoy were firing up the TD Garden crowd and the entire arena cheered with them.

Kylie McAvoy posted a short game clip from the courtside on her Instagram story. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was also in attendance during the game with his partner Tori Hickel.

The Boston Bruins players were not the only athletes making an appearance. New England Patriots players Ja’Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise, and KJ Osborn were also spotted in the crowd.

Other NFL figures in attendance included legendary coach Bill Belichick and recently retired special teams ace Matthew Slater. Slater received a heartfelt video tribute on the night in front of the Boston crowd.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Duke men’s basketball head coach Jon Scheyer were also courtside. Other celebrities in attendance included Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Chris Tucker.

Fans react to Bruins stars attending NBA Finals Game 2

Netizens were quick to react to the clip of the Boston Bruins stars firing up the TD Garden crowd. Fans welcomed their presence while some took subtle tabs at the Bruins players.

Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“Maybe they can learn how to win in the playoffs from watching.”

“No chokers allowed!!” Quipped one fan.

“Be careful mcavoy doesn’t spread his shitty play to the Celtics,” commented another user.

A few more fans took jabs at the Bruins stars.

“Surprised McAvoy didn’t give away his seat…. 🙄,” wrote one fan.

“The losers are all here!” commented another fan.

“Not the best sign tbh,” quipped another user.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are now just two wins away from clinching their 18th NBA championship after taking a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals with a 105-98 victory on the night.

Jrue Holiday led the Celtics with 26 points. The Celtics made the most of their opportunities at the charity stripe, going 19-for-20 and a crucial block by Derrick White in the final minute secured the victory for Boston. Superstar Jayson Tatum had an off-night shooting, making only six of his 22 attempts, but he compensated with 12 assists in the win.

