  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • [WATCH] Bruins heavyweight Nikita Zadorov answers the bell in spirited fight for landing big hit on Tage Thompson

[WATCH] Bruins heavyweight Nikita Zadorov answers the bell in spirited fight for landing big hit on Tage Thompson

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 18, 2025 01:41 GMT
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
[WATCH] Bruins heavyweight Nikita Zadorov answers the bell in spirited fight for landing big hit on Tage Thompson - Source: Imagn

Boston Bruins blue liner Nikita Zadorov featured a heavyweight tilt against the Buffalo Sabres' Jordan Greenway during the first period of Monday night’s matchup at the TD Garden.

Ad

The action started when Zadorov leveled Sabres forward Tage Thompson with a massive open-ice hit. Greenway stood up for his teammate by challenging Nikita Zadorov to drop the gloves. Zadorov obliged and the two combatants set off fireworks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The bout between the behemoths ended with a decision favoring Zadorov. The pugilists landed multiple hits before crashing to the ice. There, the officials stepped in to break up the fisticuffs.

Zadorov and Greenway got major penalties for fighting, but not before drawing an ovation from the crowd and stick taps from the bench.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी