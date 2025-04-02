[WATCH]: Bruins' Jeffrey Viel and Caps' Dylan McIlrath exchange haymakers almost minute-long fight

Boston Bruins forward Jeremy Viel and Washington Capitals blue liner Dylan McIlrath headlined one of the season's best bouts. During the Bruins-Capitals matchup on Tuesday night, Viel and McIlrath went toe-to-toe in a nearly minute-long heavyweight tilt.

Ad

Here’s a look at the fireworks:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The battle, essentially a draw, featured plenty of haymakers as the pugilists exchanged blow after blow.

While neither combatant fell to the ice, the bout did not lack for excitement. The officials stepped in to break up the brouhaha after the pugilists had, evidently, run out of steam.

Nevertheless, the Viel-McIlrath bout stands as a leading candidate for this season’s fight of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama