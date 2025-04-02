  • home icon
By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Apr 02, 2025 01:13 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
[WATCH]: Bruins' Jeffrey Viel and Caps' Dylan McIlrath exchange haymakers almost minute-long fight - Source: Imagn

Boston Bruins forward Jeremy Viel and Washington Capitals blue liner Dylan McIlrath headlined one of the season's best bouts. During the Bruins-Capitals matchup on Tuesday night, Viel and McIlrath went toe-to-toe in a nearly minute-long heavyweight tilt.

Here’s a look at the fireworks:

The battle, essentially a draw, featured plenty of haymakers as the pugilists exchanged blow after blow.

While neither combatant fell to the ice, the bout did not lack for excitement. The officials stepped in to break up the brouhaha after the pugilists had, evidently, run out of steam.

Nevertheless, the Viel-McIlrath bout stands as a leading candidate for this season’s fight of the year.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
