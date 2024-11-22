Watch: Bruins' Mark Kastelic lands nasty blows on a falling Robert Bortuzzo in 2nd straight fight

  • home icon
By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Nov 22, 2024 02:20 GMT
Bruins' Mark Kastelic lands nasty blows on a falling Robert Bortuzzo in 2nd straight fight. (Image Source: Imagn)

During Thursday's matchup at TD Garden, Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Robert Bortuzzo squared off in two fights.

The first fight broke out in the opening period after Kastelic had delivered a few hard hits during his shift. Bortuzzo wasted no time, jumping over the boards to challenge Kastelic.

Watch the video of the first fight here:

The second bout was even more entertaining, as the crowd at TD Garden erupted in excitement. Kastelic got the upper hand in the second fight, landing several punches on Bortozzo before they both tumbled to the ice.

Here's the second clip:

Notably, this was the first time since March 2022 there were two fights featuring the same players in the game.

