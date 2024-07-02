WATCH: Bruins release season schedule with hilarious promo featuring Brad Marchand, two-time Patriots Super Bowl winner and others

The Boston Bruins released their season schedule in hilarious fashion on Tuesday. The NHL announced the 2024-25 schedule, and some teams decided to release a promo video in a unique fashion.

The Bruins were one of those teams. They shared a video featuring the New England Patriots' two-time Super Bowl champion, David Andrews.

In the video, Andrews teaches Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman how to do a proper schedule release video.

Boston will open its regular season on the road against defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Bruins' home opener will be played on Thursday, Oct. 10 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Bruins make a splash in free agency

The Boston Bruins were active in free agency on July 1 and landed Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov from the Vancouver Canucks. Lindholm signed a seven-year, $7.75 million per season deal while Zadorov signed a five-year, $5 million per season deal.

Lindholm said, via Boston.com.

“As soon as Boston came into the picture, it was an easy decision for me. Joining this organization, Original Six, has so much history and so many good players on the team. Obviously, looking at their playoff series against Florida, they’re pretty much right there. So, it was exciting to join this organization."

Zadorov said:

“Pretty much it was a no-brainer for me when we found out the Bruins were interested in me to come and play for them, and it was mutual. Boston was on top of the list my whole life. It’s an Original Six team, and I feel like the Bruins style … I always loved that.”

However, Boston lost Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort in free agency, with all three going to Vancouver. Pat Maroon signed with the Blackhawks while Matt Grzelcyk signed with the Penguins.

