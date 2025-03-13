Watch: Buffalo captain Tage Thompson sparks all-out 5v5 Sabres-Red Wings brawl amid 7-3 shellacking by Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres ended their game on Wednesday night with an explosive 5-on-5 brawl. The fight broke out during Detroit's dominating 7-3 victory over their Atlantic Division rival.

Ad

The incident started after Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson checked Sabres forward Josh Norris into the boards in the Red Wings zone. Norris took exception to the hard hit and shoved Edvinsson in retaliation.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sabres captain Tage Thompson jumped in to defend his teammate, throwing off his gloves and wrestling Edvinsson to the ice as players from both teams joined the skirmish.

After the officials broke up the initial fight, Red Wings forward Dominik Shine and Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram immediately dropped their gloves for round two. The officials had to intervene again to prevent further fighting.

In total, six players were given misconduct penalties for their roles in the brawl: Zach Benson, Shine, Norris, Byram, Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson. Edvinsson, meanwhile, received a roughing penalty.

Ad

In the game itself, Detroit got two goals each from Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper, and single tallies from Alex DeBrincat, Moritz Seider and Vladimir Tarasenko in the rout. Zach Benson, Thompson and Norris scored for the Sabres.

Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek made 23 saves on the night while Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed seven goals on 29 shots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama