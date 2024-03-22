WATCH: Canadian music icon Celine Dion reads out Boston Bruins lineup

Canadian music icon Celine Dion is known for her unwavering support for the Montreal Canadiens. However, she surprised everyone when she appeared in the Boston Bruins locker room before their game against the New York Rangers.

Dion read out the Bruins lineup with gusto. However, what caught the attention of many NHL fans was her peculiar wardrobe choice, which resembled more of a historical figure like Benjamin Franklin than the glamorous pop diva she's known to be.

Despite Dion's spirited locker room read, the Bruins couldn't muster up a win, losing 5-2 to the Rangers. Artemi Panarin notched a hat trick in the win over the rival Bruins.

Some fans couldn't help but wonder if Dion's presence had an adverse effect, considering her staunch support for the rival Canadiens.

While this unexpected appearance may have raised eyebrows from Montreal fans, it's likely just a one-off occurrence. After all, Dion's loyalty to the Canadiens runs deep.

The last time Celine Dion stepped into an NHL locker room, Meeting her hometown Montreal Canadiens

On November 1st of this NHL season, Céline Dion appeared in Las Vegas to support her hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens, as they faced off against the Golden Knights. This marked one of her first public outings since revealing her battle with a rare neurological disorder.

Celine Dion, who was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, has a long history with the Canadiens, and her presence in the locker room following the team's 3-2 shootout loss was loved by both fans and players. Dion was seen meeting with members of the Canadiens' management, including captain Nick Suzuki.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Celine Dion met fellow French Canadian legend and current Habs head coach Martin St. Louis. St. Louis remarked about going to her concerts in the past, with Dion reflecting on how long it has been since playing for St. Louis.

"We've changed a little bit since then, but not too much," Dion replied.

Despite her health challenges, Celine Dion's spirit remained undiminished as she continued to show her unwavering support for the Canadiens.