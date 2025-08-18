WATCH: Canadiens HC Martin St. Louis attends Lasso country music festival in Montreal

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis was present at the Lasso country music festival. The event was held on August 15 and 16 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. The crowd enjoyed performances from artists like Jelly Roll and Sheryl Crow.The Canadiens' coach was also in a lively mood on Saturday. A video showed him singing along to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” He wore a cap and a t-shirt while blending into the crowd. Last week on Monday, Montreal Canadiens players shared their music picks for the LASSO festival. Roll was one of the top choices for many players. Riley Green and Bailey Zimmerman were also popular among the players.Habs goalie Jakub Dobes mentioned the Quebec Redneck Bluegrass Project as his favorite. Jake Evans and Jayden Struble chose Sheryl Crow. Nick Suzuki picked Charles Wesley Godwin and Cameron Whitcomb. Alex Newhook supported Godwin and also named Wyatt Flores. The LASSO festival continues to grow each year in Montreal. Local artists also got a chance to perform on stage. St. Louis' appearance at the event showed the wide appeal of the festival. Montreal Canadiens coach's message after 2025 playoff exitOn April 30, the Canadiens were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They lost 4-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 5. It was their first playoff appearance since 2021. Head coach Martin St. Louis encouraged players and fans after the loss.&quot;The pain you feel now is normal, but it's not even close to the joy that's coming…&quot; St. Louis said after Game 5 loss. &quot;We can walk out of here with our heads held high. We didn’t leave any stone unturned. I’m very proud of the group... It’s a privilege for me to coach the Montreal Canadiens,&quot;Injuries and lack of depth scoring hurt the team in the series. Inexperienced defense and missed chances were also key problems. Montreal had only three even-strength goals in its four losses, while Washington received balanced scoring from Alex Ovechkin and others.