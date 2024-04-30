WATCH: Carey Price's wife Angela lets loose and enjoys Stagecoach 2024 music festival with friends

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price's wife, Angela Price, recently let loose and immersed herself in the vibrant atmosphere of the Stagecoach 2024 music festival alongside her friends.

On Instagram, Angela posted picture-perfect moments, providing instances of the event's festive atmosphere. The video she posted, set to the upbeat tune of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" perfectly encapsulated the carefree spirit of the event.

Angela and her friends donned specially designed outfits for the festival.

The Stagecoach 2024 festival, which took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, was attended by country music lovers who were entertained by the performances of well-known artists such as Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church.

Carey Price and Angela Price's relationship history

Carey Price and Angela's love story began during their time with the Tri-City Americans, set up on a blind date by Angela's friend, who was dating Carey's roommate. They live in Kelowna, British Columbia, during the off-season.

They married on August 24, 2013, near Angela's hometown of Kennewick, Washington. Their family expanded with daughters Liv in May 2016 and Millie in December 2018, followed by son Lincoln in October 2020.

Carey Price talks about family and life with kids

Carey Price, in a November 2023 interview with Dave Stubbs of NHL.com, talked about his wife Angela and their children.

“My primary focus is my family and my health so I'm just really enjoying being present with my kids. It's been a real blessing to watch them grow up. With Liv, I was gone a lot during her infancy. With Millie, too. But with Lincoln, I’ve been there the whole way,” Price said.

Technically retired, Price focuses on family, health and newfound interests, enjoying being present for his children's milestones.