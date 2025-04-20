WATCH: Chaos ensues from 5v5 line brawl between Jets and Blues in the final seconds of Game 1

Chaos erupted at the end of Game 1 between the Winnipeg Jets and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. The incident occurred in the final seconds of the game after the Jets scored three unanswered goals to take a 5-3 lead in the third period.

Jets forward Alex Iafallo fought with Blues' Jake Neighbours, while Neal Pionk squared off against Brayden Schenn. More players joined the scrum as the officials tried to break it up.

Watch the video here:

Iafallo, Pionk, Mark Scheifele, Schenn, Neighbours, and Pavel Buchnevich all received 10-minute misconduct penalties for their involvement.

The Jets won 5-3 against the Blues. For the Jets, Kyle Connor, Scheifele, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Iafallo and Lowry netted. Connor Hellebuyck has 14 saves in the victory.

Jordan Kyrou, Oskar Sundqvist and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots.

Game 2 is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

