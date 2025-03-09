Watch: Colton Dach drops Justin Barron in retaliation for hit on Frank Nazar

Colton Dach stepped in after Justin Barron’s hit on Frank Nazar during Saturday’s game between the Blackhawks and Predators. The game took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. With 12:45 left in the third period and the Predators leading 2-1, Barron checked Nazar near the chest. Nazar fell to the ice awkwardly.

Colton Dach immediately confronted Barron near the boards. They grabbed each other's jerseys and started throwing punches. Dach quickly took control and dropped Barron to the ice before the referees stepped in to stop the fight.

NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis shared a clip of the fight on X and wrote:

"Frank Nazar takes a big hit from Justin Barron, and Colton Dach immediately steps in to defend his teammate. #Blackhawks"

Here's the video:

Colton Dach received roughing and fighting penalties, while Barron received a fighting penalty.

Colton Dach's energy helped the Blackhawks in tying the game, but they lost in overtime

The Chicago Blackhawks lost 3-2 in overtime to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Steven Stamkos scored the game-winner at 2:39 of overtime with a one-timer from the left face-off circle. Fedor Svechkov had set up the goal with a pass.

Alex Vlasic gave the Blackhawks the lead at 1:56 of the second period, his wrist shot from the point deflecting off Ryan O’Reilly. Stamkos tied the game at 1-1 at 2:36 of the second with a power-play goal. He scored with a wrist shot from the left circle. Jonathan Marchessault and Nick Blankenburg assisted on the goal.

Stamkos made it 2-1 for the Predators at 12:20 of the second period. O’Reilly passed from below the goal line, and Stamkos finished with a one-timer from the slot.

Ilya Mikheyev tied the game at 2-2 at 12:22 of the third period. Ryan Donato passed from behind the net, and Mikheyev scored with a one-timer from the slot. The game went to overtime, where Stamkos completed his hat-trick with a slap shot from the left face-off circle.

The Predators led in shots on goal in almost every period, finishing with a 41-19 advantage. They outshot the Blackhawks 17-6 in the first, 12-2 in the third and 2-0 in overtime. Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves for the Blackhawks, while Justus Annunen stopped 17 shots for the Predators.

Stamkos was the first star of the game with a hat-trick, while Annunen starred in goal. Soderblom earned the third star for his 38 saves. The Blackhawks have earned points in five straight games (3-0-2), while the Predators extended their winning streak to three games.

