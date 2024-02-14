WATCH: Connor Bedard has cringe interaction with fan asking him out for Valentine's Day

Today is Valentine's Day and an old video of Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard is going viral on twitter.

The video, posted by the BarDown Twitter account, surprised everyone, showcasing an interaction between Connor Bedard and an eager fan. The clip, captured during Bedard's time with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), garnered attention for its amusing yet awkward exchange.

In the video, a relative of a female fan prompts her to pose a question to Bedard. With a mix of nerves and excitement, the girl timidly asked:

"Will you be my Valentine?"

Bedard, clearly caught off guard by the unexpected proposition, hesitated before responding with a tentative:

"I don't know."

However, with a little encouragement from the girl's relative, Bedard reluctantly agreed, sheepishly saying:

"Sure."

Bedard was selected first overall by the Regina Pats in the WHL Bantam Draft in 2020. In his debut season, he earned exceptional player status and won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the league's top rookie player.

Bedard's exceptional talent on the ice earned him multiple trophies, including the Bob Clarke Trophy as the league's leading scorer and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as its most valuable player. His impressive performance also garnered recognition on a national level, with Bedard being honored as the Canadian Hockey League's Top Scorer and Player of the Year.

Star Rookie Connor Bedard set to return for Chicago Blackhawks after jaw injury

The Chicago Blackhawks are optimistic about the return of star rookie Connor Bedard to game action next week. Bedard, the first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, had been sidelined for six weeks due to a fractured jaw sustained on Jan. 5 from a hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

On Monday, Chicago coach Luke Richardson told reporters:

"We're hoping after that six-week mark [after surgery], so that will be a week from today, I guess."

Bedard, an 18-year-old sensation, underwent surgery and remarkably returned to the ice just seven days later. With initial reports indicating a potential six to eight weeks of recovery, Richardson hinted that Bedard's progress aligns with the anticipated timeline:

"Everything was on pace and looks to be on the same timeline that they thought."

Bedard was advised against imaging this week, indicating positive progress. Despite the setback, Bedard's remarkable performance stands out, leading all rookies with 33 points and 15 goals this season.