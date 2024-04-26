WATCH: Connor Bedard's message to Chicago Bears' No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 Rome Odunze at 2024 NFL Draft

Connor Bedard shared a warm welcome message to the Chicago Bears' No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, and No. 9 pick, Rome Odunze, at the 2024 NFL Draft.

In a video released by the Chicago Blackhawks, Bedard congratulated the two football players and expressed his excitement about watching them play in Chicago.

"What’s up, guys. Welcome to Chicago," Bedard said. "We’re super pumped to be watching this season. Chicago is the best city with the best fans, no question. Congrats."

Watch the video here:

The 2024 NFL Draft is the ongoing 89th annual event, currently held in Detroit, Michigan, around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza from April 25 to 27.

The Chicago Bears secured the first pick in this year's draft through a trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. In exchange for last year's top pick, the Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore, the No. 9 overall pick, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, a first-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2025. The Bears used this opportunity to snag USC's star QB Caleb Williams.

Notably, this marks the first time since 1947 that the Bears have had the first overall pick in the draft.

Connor Bedard on his debut season with the Chicago Blackhawks

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings

Connor Bedard was drafted No. 1 overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Hawks ended the 2023-24 season by finishing 31st in the league with a 23-53-6 record.

Despite a tough season for the Hawks, Bedard finished strong. The 18-year-old rookie forward ended his debut campaign as the leading scorer for the Hawks and all rookies across the NHL.

When asked if his debut season felt quick or long, the Blackhawks center expressed mixed feelings:

“I think both,” Bedard told NHL.com on April 13th. “I mean, whenever you look back on something it’s going to feel like it went fast just because it’s done. Not that it’s done yet, a couple of games left, but it was a frustrating year. I think anyone would say that with how we did.

“So, there are some nights you’re lying (awake) thinking about it and it makes it a little longer. But overall, it’s still pretty special to be here and everything.”

Connor Bedard accumulated 61 points through 22 goals and 39 assists in his first year in the NHL.