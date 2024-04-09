WATCH: Connor Bedard's special message for 14-year old Landon DuPont who received Exceptional Status to play in WHL

Landon DuPont, 14, received exceptional status to play in the WHL, joining an elite group of hockey prodigies like Connor Bedard. Among the well-wishers, Bedard extended a heartfelt congratulations to the young athlete.

"Hey Landon, just wanted to say congratulations on getting exceptional status," Bedard said in the video.

"You should be super proud of yourself. It's a huge honor. Your time in the WHL is going to be some of the best of your life, so I'm super excited to follow you and hopefully play against you soon. Congratulations. "

As someone who knows the journey firsthand, Connor Bedard's words carry weight and inspiration.

“He’s been such a role model for me and so many other players out there, and he’s really grown the game of hockey," DuPont said. "He just told me to keep having fun and being a kid. That’s what it’s all about.”

DuPont's father, Micki, played for the Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, and St. Louis Blues in the NHL from 2001 to 2008. He also played in Germany and Switzerland in between his NHL stints.

DuPont is just one of a few players to be granted exceptional status to join the WHL, like Connor Bedard, McDavid, Tavares, and Ekblad, among others, which could hint at the potential greatness lying ahead for the young defenseman.

Who is the young hockey phenom, Landon DuPont? And could he already be the next Connor Bedard?

Landon DuPont is a hockey sensation hailing from Calgary who is currently making waves in the hockey world with his remarkable talent and promising potential.

Standing tall at 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 170 pounds, DuPont inherits a legacy of hockey excellence from his father, Micki DuPont, who carved out a respectable career in both the AHL and NHL.

DuPont's path to greatness brought him abroad with the Eisbaren Juniors Berlin program before returning to Canada to join the elite Edge Hockey program.

Despite his youth, DuPont led the U-18 squad in scoring with an amazing 62 points in 30 games, demonstrating his ability to compete with players many years older.

Earning exceptional status from Hockey Canada is a testament to DuPont's talent. Joining the ranks of hockey prodigies like Connor Bedard, DuPont's upcoming debut in the WHL at just 15 years old is eagerly anticipated by fans and scouts alike.

Although he won't be drafted until 2027, Canadian hockey fans can take joy in watching the hockey phenom hopefully dominate the CHL for years to come before being taken in the NHL draft like the players before him.