Watch: Connor Clifton drops gloves in retaliation to Radko Gudas' hit on Jason Zucker

The Buffalo Sabres' game against the Anaheim Ducks saw some fights as Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton dropped the gloves with Ducks' Radko Gudas in retaliation for Gudas' hit on Sabres forward Jason Zucker.

The incident occurred midway through the second period as Zucker entered the offensive zone with the puck, Radko Gudas delivered an open-ice hit that sent Zucker down.

Connor immediately confronted Gudas after the hit and the two dropped their gloves. Clifton got in a couple of punches before the two fell to the ice and the linesmen jumped in to break it up. Both Clifton and Gudas got fighting penalties.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The retaliation didn't end there for Buffalo as later in the same period Ducks forward Jansen Harkins checked Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens in the neutral zone.

This prompted Sabres winger Zach Benson to quickly grab Harkins, drop his gloves, and start throwing punches. The officials were quick to intervene and sent both players off with roughing.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

The Sabres won the game 3-2 in OT. For the Sabres, Peyton Krebs and Jason Zucker scored Jiri Kulich scored. Drew Helleson and Isac Lundestrom netted for the Ducks.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves. John Gibson stopped 29 shots in the loss.

Fans react to Connor Clifton's fight with Radko Gudas

The fight that broke out in retaliation after Radko Gudas delivered a hit on Jason Zucker sparked reactions from NHL fans.

Many fans praised Gudas for his clean hit with one fan writing:

"That hit was awesome."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Rare time Gudas didn’t just turtle like a little b**ch, and clean hit too? Miracles do happen!" on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Gotta start handing out an extra two for guys doing this over clean hits. Bad enough it disrupts the flow of the game, but it makes guys think twice about finishing ANY check. And we know what that leads to..." another fan wrote.

"THATS MY CAPTAIN" a user commented.

"Nice of Clifton to step in for his boyfriend" another user wrote.

The Sabres will next face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday while the Ducks face the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback