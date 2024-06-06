The first trailer for the NHL docuseries on Amazon Prime was released on Thursday.

The docuseries that does not have a name yet will show in-depth interviews with key players, their rivals and those in their closest inner circle.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl are in the docuseries.

Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel also feature in the docuseries.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog are also there.

The series will cover the on-and-off-ground life of an NHL player to see what they go through each year.

“This generation of NHL superstars are modern day gladiators unlike anything ever seen before, with big personalities and even bigger play makers, and we have the perfect partners to capture that energy for an unparalleled sports docuseries,” Shaun Alperin, head of content, Prime Video, Canada, said via NHL.com.

“Working with Box To Box Films and NHL Productions we cannot wait to bring to the screen the passion, the intensity, and the sheer excitement of the road to the Stanley Cup final, revealing what fans have only speculated goes on behind the scenes of the world’s fastest team sport.”

The NHL is excited about the series launch to give fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.

“This is so meaningful for our league. Box To Box has revolutionized modern storytelling for Formula 1, golf and tennis,” NHL Chief Content Officer & Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer said.

“With the full support of the League, players, coaches and owners, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our stars and the greatest season and postseason in sports – the Stanley Cup Playoffs – to a global audience.”

The docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, but a premiere date has not been released.

What other NHL series has Amazon Prime produced?

This behind-the-scene docuseries will be the fourth original hockey program Amazon has produced.

Amazon Prime first released All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021, a series following the Maple Leafs' entire season. Then, this year, it released the documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic.

Amazon Prime also secured the national rights for Monday Night hockey games in Canada this season.