WATCH: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl touch base with Jaromir Jagr post Oilers-Pens

After the Oilers-Penguins game on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl met with NHL legend Jaromir Jagr in the locker room.

Jagr shared a funny moment with McDavid during the interaction. He playfully told McDavid that he doesn't even break a sweat and also congratulated the Oilers captain for accumulating three points and the win over his former team.

The Pittsburgh Penguins retired Jaromir Jagr's No. 68 jersey last month. He was drafted No. 5 overall by the Penguins in the 1990 NHL draft. He spent 11 seasons with the franchise and won two back-to-back Stanley Cups with them in 1991 and 1992.

Jaromir Jagr won the Hart Trophy once as the league's most valuable player, five Art Ross Trophies as the leading point scorer, and the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player during his time with the Penguins.

He became the third player in the Pens' history, after Mario Lemieux and Michael Briere, to have his jersey number retired by the club.

Connor McDavid delivers a dominant performance against the Penguins in front of Jaromir Jagr

McDavid has made it a routine to accumulate points against the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Sunday, in front of Pens legends Jaromir Jagr and Mario Lemieux inside the PPG Paints Arena, the Edmonton Oilers captain once again delivered a dominant performance.

Connor McDavid racked up a goal and two assists, accumulating three points on the night. He scored early in the first period at 1:08, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

McDavid then assisted Mattias Ekholm's goal at 8:53 and later provided another assist on Darnel Nurse's goal during the third period. The Edmonton Oilers eventually beat the Pens 4-0.

Connor McDavid has notched up a total of 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists) in 14 games against the Penguins.

In the post-game interview, McDavid said (via NHL.com):

"We've played a lot of hockey lately," said McDavid, the Edmonton captain. "That's no excuse, obviously, but six games in nine games with travel coast to coast, it's been a grind here. So, we'll take the two points here. We'll take five of eight (points) on the road trip. And we'll take a little rest at home."

Connor McDavid has accumulated eight points (two goals and six assists) in the last five games. He and the Oilers return to the ice on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.