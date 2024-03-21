WATCH: Connor McDavid's heartwarming gesture goes viral, brightens young Oilers fan's day

A heartwarming video clip of Connor McDavid brightening a young fan's day recently went viral.

The touching moment came through a collaboration between McDavid and social media sensation Zachery Dereniowski, known for his inspirational videos spreading joy.

Dereniowski reached out to McDavid about participating in one of his popular clips. McDavid eagerly agreed, wanting to bring happiness to a devoted young Oilers supporter.

Watch the video here:

The video shows Dereniowski approaching a child called Omar outside a Walmart and offering him a McDavid jersey or $1,000. Omar happily accepts the money, claiming it will aid his single mother. However, Dereniowski gives him both the jersey and the money, as well as tickets to that night's Oilers game.

Afterward, an awestruck Omar meets his hero, McDavid, who warmly signs his jersey and a stick while chatting with him and his mother. McDavid's sincere interaction with the overjoyed child tugs at the heartstrings.

The TikTok clip has already amassed over 2.7 million views.

How did it all happen with Connor McDavid?

Dereniowski explained how the idea of bringing a young fan to meet Connor McDavid came to be.

“My manager Erica lives in Calgary, and she manages myself as well as Connor McDavid’s fiancée, Lauren Kyle and they became great friends,” Dereniowski said.

“They basically thought it would be a great idea to do something with Connor for a deserving fan sometime this year. Just the timing aligned with the home game and Connor was keen to get involved, so I was very honored that he wanted to and that’s how that synergy happened.”

Dereniowski shared a post on his Instagram, reaching out to the Edmonton community to find someone deserving of an Oilers game and meeting McDavid. Omar was selected as a nominee.

“I was told how kind Omar is and that he always puts others before himself, and his Christmas wish was to go to an Oilers game,” Dereniowski said.

Omar doesn't have any Oilers merchandise, so Dereniowski decided to delight him with an Oilers jersey and amplify that moment for him. That's how it all unfolded.