Watch: Conor Garland taunts Trevor Zegras into a fight as Canucks-Ducks ends with all-out chaos

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zaegras and Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland dropped the gloves late in the final period. The Canucks-Ducks game on Wednesday ended in a flurry of chaos.
With just five seconds remaining, Garland cleared the puck behind the goal line. Trevor Zegras, skating in, checked Garland into the boards, igniting a heated exchange.
Conor Garland and Trevor Zegras then dropped their gloves in a spirited fight, exchanging punches before being separated.
Watch the video here:
The players were penalized with five-minute major penalties for fighting. Jacob Trouba and Derek Forbort were also penalized with two-minute minor penalties for roughing.
The matchup ended with the Vancouver Canucks securing a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama