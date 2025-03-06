  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Trevor Zegras
  • Watch: Conor Garland taunts Trevor Zegras into a fight as Canucks-Ducks ends with all-out chaos

Watch: Conor Garland taunts Trevor Zegras into a fight as Canucks-Ducks ends with all-out chaos

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 06, 2025 06:49 GMT
NHL: FEB 23 Ducks at Red Wings - Source: Getty
Conor Garland taunts Trevor Zegras into a fight as Canucks-Ducks ends with all-out chaos - Source: Getty

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zaegras and Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland dropped the gloves late in the final period. The Canucks-Ducks game on Wednesday ended in a flurry of chaos.

Ad

With just five seconds remaining, Garland cleared the puck behind the goal line. Trevor Zegras, skating in, checked Garland into the boards, igniting a heated exchange.

Conor Garland and Trevor Zegras then dropped their gloves in a spirited fight, exchanging punches before being separated.

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The players were penalized with five-minute major penalties for fighting. Jacob Trouba and Derek Forbort were also penalized with two-minute minor penalties for roughing.

The matchup ended with the Vancouver Canucks securing a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी