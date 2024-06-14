Watch: Corey Perry hurls expletives after referee Steve Kozari's "sit down" instruction 

Edmonton Oilers veteran forward Corey Perry expressed his frustrations and threw some explicit words from the penalty box toward Steve Kozari after the referee instructed him to "sit down". The incident occurred following a call against Perry during the second period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The situation escalated after Perry was hit with a two-minute minor penalty for goalie interference against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

After the end of the second period, the Oilers find themselves in a tough challenge to overcome a significant deficit in the remaining period. The Canadian club is currently down 4-1 in Game 3 at Rogers Place. Although Edmonton has had 30 shots on goal compared to Flordia's 19 so far, it is finding it difficult to get past the Panthers' defense and Bobrovsky in net.

If the Oilers manage to mount a comeback after trailing by three goals, they would become just the seventh team in NHL history to win by a three-goal comeback margin.

If the Panthers manage to hold on or even increase their lead, then they could have a 3-0 lead in the series and be just one game away from winning their maiden Stanley Cup title.

How many Cup finals has Corey Perry had in his career?

Perry joined the Edmonton Oilers in January after the club signed him to a one-year contract. Drafted No. 28 overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2003 NHL draft, the 39-year-old veteran forward has been to the Stanley Cup Final five times.

He won one Cup with the Ducks in 2007. Moreover, Corey Perry is the only player in the NHL to make a trip to the final with five different teams, with the Edmonton Oilers being the most recent one. Perry could win his second Cup if the Oilers beat the Florida Panthers in this year's final.

However, that appears to be a monumental task for Corey Perry and the Oilers, as they trail the Panthers 3-0 after losing Game 3 4-3 on Thursday night at Rogers Place. Perry and the Oilers will hope to avoid the sweep at home in Game 4 on Saturday.