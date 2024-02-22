WATCH: Corey Perry and Parker Wotherspoon exchange big punches in spirited tilt

Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry and Parker Wotherspoon of the Boston Bruins got involved in a spirited tilt during Wednesday's clash at Rogers Place.

Things heated up during the second period, when the Oilers were trailing 3-1. Perry and Wotherspoon really went at it near the boards, exchanging some big punches and showing a lot of intensity and determination.

Neither of the players went down, and the linesman eventually intervened to stop the tussle.

The first period of the game ended with a 1-1 scoreline. In the second period, the Boston Bruins scored thrice to give the visitors a 4-2 lead. The Oilers are trailing the Bruins by two goals after the end of the second period.

Corey Perry joined the Edmonton Oilers last month after signing a one-year contract with the club. The 38-year-old veteran has played nine games for Edmonton.