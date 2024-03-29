WATCH: Crosby-jersey donning Christina Aguilera attends Penguins game with daughter Summer

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently had a special guest in the stands during one of their games – none other than Grammy-winning artist Christina Aguilera, accompanied by her adorable daughter, Summer. The duo sported Penguins jerseys, adding a touch of celebrity flair to the hockey event.

penguins' official X handle shared a clip of Aguilera's appearance at the game with the caption;

"Welcome home, Christina!"

Expand Tweet

In the video, Aguilera can be seen proudly wearing the Penguins jersey, with her daughter seated beside her, also donning the team's colors. It was a heartwarming sight to see the mother-daughter duo enjoying the game together.

What made the moment even more endearing was Aguilera's effort to engage her daughter, who seemed more engrossed in a digital device than the live game action.

This wasn't the first time Aguilera and her daughter graced a Pens game with their presence. They were previously spotted at a Pittsburgh vs. Carolina game on December 28, 2016, showing their continued support for the team over the years.

Pittsburgh Penguins secured a 3-2 win over Jackets

Vladimir and Natalia Malkin's arrival in Pittsburgh after several years ignited motivation in Pens star Evgeni Malkin, who scored two goals in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Malkin's power-play goals marked his 15th season hitting the 20-goal milestone, making him the 31st player in NHL history to do so.

Despite their early morning hours in Russia to watch their son play, the Malkins expressed disappointment with the Pens' season. However, the team aims to maintain playoff hopes, fueled by Malkin's recent performance and Sidney Crosby's consistent contributions.

“We just need to keep going,” Crosby said. “It’s one of those things you’ve got to keep learning with every game and making sure that we’re trying to get better here.”

The Penguins' recent improvements include bringing up young talent like Sam Poulin to inject energy into the roster. Malkin's scoring was evident in tying the game and setting up Drew O'Conner's game-winning goal.

Pens coach Mike Sullivan said,

“Well obviously he scores a couple of goals, that’s huge for Geno and big for the team. Hopefully that will give him a boost of confidence moving forward.”

He hopes Malkin's performance boosts team confidence as they strive for a three-game winning streak.