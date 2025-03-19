Watch: Darnell Nurse pummels Jake McBain in spirited tilt during Oilers vs Utah HC 

On Tuesday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Utah Hockey Club, Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse fought with Jack McBain near the center ice. The fight took place late in the first period at 19:32. Both players landed blows on one another before the referees stepped in. Later they were handed a penalty each and served a total of seven minutes in the penalty box.

Speaking to the media, Nurse talked about the fight with McBain. When asked if anything led to it, he said there was no reason behind it.

"No, don’t know. It’s just fighting. Nothing really," Nurse said postgame.

The Oilers controlled the game from the start scoring three goals in the first period. It helped them in securing a dominant 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club 7-1 at Rogers Place. Zach Hyman, who returned from injury scored two goals and an assist. Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored a goal and two assists.

The win was Edmonton’s third in a row, bringing them within two points of the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. Leon Draisaitl’s 18-game point streak ended, despite the Oilers' strong offensive performance. Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 30 saves to help secure the win.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev and finishing with a backhand shot. Hyman made it 2-0 after redirecting a pass from Nugent-Hopkins. McDavid added another goal with four seconds left in the first period, beating Karel Vejmelka glove side.

Hyman’s second goal came early in the second period off a deflection. Vasily Podkolzin made it 5-0 with a wrist shot past Jaxson Stauber, who had replaced Vejmelka. Utah got on the board when Sean Durzi’s slapshot beat Pickard.

Ekholm made it 6-1 just 33 seconds into the third period after a turnover by Dylan Guenther, before Viktor Arvidsson scored for the final 7-1 score.

Zach Hyman praised Edmonton Oilers' defense and goaltending

Before the game against Utah Hockey Club, Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman praised the team's defense and goaltending for back-to-back wins over the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

"I think first and foremost, unbelievable goaltending in both. And I think just a great defensive effort in both, right, to limit those teams," Hyman said pregame. "If you want to win late in the season, you got to play well defensively, you have to have good goaltending, and I think we had both. So that really helps."

The Edmonton Oilers will look to keep their winning momentum going when they host the Winnipeg Jets next at Rogers Place on Thursday.

