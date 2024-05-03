WATCH: David Kampf bleeding from nose after massive head hit by Charlie McAvoy

In the second period of Game 6, Maple Leafs forward David Kampf got hit hard by the Bruins' Charlie McAvoy behind the Boston net.

McAvoy's check connected with Kampf's head in a vulnerable position near the boards. As a result of the hit, David Kampf ended up with a bleeding nose as he made his way to the Leafs bench.

The hit was legal since the referee didn't make any calls after that incident between Kampf and McAvoy behind the Boston net.

As of writing this, the Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Boston Bruins 1-0 after the end of the second period. William Nylander scored for the Leafs at 19:05 to put the team ahead in Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Bruins lead the Leafs 3-2 in the series. If the Leafs win Game 6, the series will be headed to Game 7, and the winner will be decided at TD Garden.

David Kampf praises teammate Ryan Reaves

David Kampf said some positive things about his Leafs teammate Ryan Reaves. The 29-year-old forward reckoned that Reaves is a great guy and a great teammate and expressed that it's a lot of fun to be playing around him.

"He's a great guy, and he’s a great teammate. It's a lot of fun to be around him," Kampf said during a media interaction.

Kampf made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and began his career with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 207-18 season.

After spending three seasons with the Hawks, he joined the Maple Leafs in the 2021-22 season and has been with the club since then.

David Kampf played this on the third line alongside Connor Dewar and Calle Jarnkrok and finished the 2023-24 regular season by picking up seven points through four goals and three assists in 32 games.

Kampf has accumulated an assist in five games against the Boston Bruins in Round 1 of their playoff series.