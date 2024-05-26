WATCH: Dirk Nowitzki, Travis Kelce in attendance for Dallas Stars-Edmonton Oilers Game 2; Patrick Mahomes drops cheeky tweet for Chiefs teammate

The stars were in attendance to watch the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers in game 2 of their Western Conference Final on Saturday.

Those in attendance featured Dallas Mavericks Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, a legend in the Dallas sports scene, with his statue outside the American Airlines Arena.

Also, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen catching the Dallas Stars in action. Kelce, an NFL superstar, played hockey for eight years before focusing exclusively on football.

Kelce’s teammate, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had this response to the former's presence at the Dallas Stars game:

"Yo get out of my arena!"

The comments were all in good fun as Mahomes and Kelce cheered for the Dallas Stars.

Moreover, former Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels was seen catching the Dallas Stars in action. Hamels pitched for the Texas Rangers, who are based out of nearby Arlington, Texas.

The stars in attendance hope to see the other Stars even the series against the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars and the Oilers are tied at 1-1 heading into the third period, which should prove exciting as both teams look to take the game down to the wire.

Trevon Diggs, the new Dallas Stars fan

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs caught his first NHL game during the Oilers-Stars game 2 matchup.

The hilarious video shows Diggs slowly becoming a Stars as he gets a handle on how hockey is played. When Diggs’ companion asks him how many games Diggs has been to, he replied candidly:

"One."

Diggs added:

"This is my first one."

During the first-period action, Diggs turned to another fan next to him and asked:

"How many periods is it?"

The fan replied, “three.”

One can’t help but laugh, seeing how Diggs becomes so involved in the game. He shows his admiration for the game’s speed and the agility of the players. During a stoppage of play, Diggs showed confusion:

"I thought you couldn’t touch the puck with your hands."

The fans around him explained how it is possible for players to touch the puck with their hands.

As the game went on, Diggs excitedly celebrated the game’s first goal, scored by Stars’ player Jamie Benn. Lastly, Diggs declared that “number 97 is dangerous,” referring to Oilers star forward Connor McDavid. Check out the comical episde here.

Diggs and the rest of Stars fans will hope that number 97 keeps quiet for the rest of the night as the club looks to take control of the game and even the series before the teams head back to Canada for game 3.