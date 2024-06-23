WATCH: Edmonton Oilers fans erupt at the Kid Laroi concert in Quebec with 'Let's Go Oilers' chants

Edmonton Oilers fans surprised everyone at The Kid Laroi's concert in Quebec by chanting "Let's Go Oilers." B/R Open Ice shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) that captured the moment and showed the team's increasing popularity across Canada.

Take a look at the video:

The Oilers made a strong comeback in the Stanley Cup Final and beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6. They've now won three games in a row, setting up a crucial Game 7.

Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse scored goals for the Oilers. Goalie Stuart Skinner's 20 saves added to their strong performance.

Even though they were down 3-0 in the series earlier, the Oilers have shown resilience. The Oilers are aiming to become only the second team ever to win the Cup after facing such a deficit.

"I actually didn't think it was that close," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said (via NHL.com). "We were actually going to call it right away and we had a little more time to review it and were like, OK. The only hesitation was maybe there wasn't the right video. In my mind it was definitely offside."

Rapper Snoop Dogg predicted Edmonton Oilers as the Game 6 winner a day prior

Earlier, legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg was in the spotlight for his Game Six prediction. He was doing a show for the Edmonton crowd and during his performance, he predicted that the Oilers would come out on top in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers.

The video was shared by Georges Laraque, a former ice hockey player who played for the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL.

Snoop, who was clad in an Oilers jersey, said:

"Tomorrow night, the Oilers are going to win in this building. I can see the future."

Hearing this, the Edmonton crowd started chanting "Let's Go Oilers!" as a show of support for their home team.

Snoop Dogg, a big fan of ice-hockey, hosted the NHL All-Star Weekend in 2017. His favorite NHL team is the Los Angeles Kings, who got eliminated by the Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will play Game 7 in Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, June 24.